April 28, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Covishield Price For State Govts Reduced From Rs 400 To Rs 300 Per Dose: Adar Poonawalla

Covishield Price For State Govts Reduced From Rs 400 To Rs 300 Per Dose: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India currently charges the Centre Rs 150 for its Covid-19 vaccine Covishield

Outlook Web Bureau 28 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Covishield Price For State Govts Reduced From Rs 400 To Rs 300 Per Dose: Adar Poonawalla
Covishield Prices For State Govts Reduced From Rs 400 To Rs 300 Per Dose
Representational Image
Covishield Price For State Govts Reduced From Rs 400 To Rs 300 Per Dose: Adar Poonawalla
outlookindia.com
2021-04-28T18:04:16+05:30
Also read

With India gearing up for the third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, which will commence from May 1, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday said that the company has reduced the prices of its Covid-19 vaccine as a “philanthropic gesture”.

“As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of @SerumInstIndia, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives,” Poonawalla tweeted.

The world's largest vaccine maker, which manufactures Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at Pune, earlier this week, announced a price of Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals and Rs 400 per dose for state governments and for any new contract by the central government.

It currently charges the central government Rs 150 per dose for the existing supplies.

 
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Maharashtra Cannot Launch 3rd Phase Of Inoculation Drive Due To Shortage Of Vaccines: Rajesh Tope

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos