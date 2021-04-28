Covishield Price For State Govts Reduced From Rs 400 To Rs 300 Per Dose: Adar Poonawalla

With India gearing up for the third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, which will commence from May 1, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday said that the company has reduced the prices of its Covid-19 vaccine as a “philanthropic gesture”.

“As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of @SerumInstIndia, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives,” Poonawalla tweeted.

The world's largest vaccine maker, which manufactures Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at Pune, earlier this week, announced a price of Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals and Rs 400 per dose for state governments and for any new contract by the central government.

It currently charges the central government Rs 150 per dose for the existing supplies.

