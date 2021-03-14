Covid-19 Vaccination: A Handy Guide For All Your Queries

India has entered the 2nd phase of the world’s largest immunization program. However, several looming questions could hamper the success of this program and weaken the fight against Covid-19.

Yes, vaccination is the most effective tool to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, and help us succeed in our mission to restore normalcy. Having said that, the Covid-19 vaccination drive in India has seen much momentum since day 1. With an enthusiastic push from the civic bodies, we are slowly but steadily approaching our target goals. After successful rounds of vaccination for the healthcare providers and frontline workers, we have now moved to vaccinate and protect seniors above 60 years of age, and those above 45 years with comorbidities.

Here’s a guideline to help proceed with vaccinating yourself and your loved ones:

1. All adults should take the Covid-19 vaccine and encourage others to take it as well.

2. You should have had your meals, and be well hydrated before the vaccination.

3. Only people who have an Anaphylaxis (allergic reaction) to any of the vaccine contents, should not take the vaccine.

4. All approved vaccines including Covishield and Covaxin have;

100% efficacy in preventing death due to Covid-19.

Very high efficacy against severe Covid-19.

High to moderate efficacy (60%-95%) against symptomatic Covid-19.

Poor efficacy only against asymptomatic Covid-19.

5. Vaccinating the high-risk vulnerable population—above 60 years and above 45 years with co-morbidities —will bring down the mortality rate to ‘very low’, as currently, this group forms almost 90% of patients who succumb to the disease. Therefore, we must encourage people in these age groups for vaccination.

6. People with previous Covid-19 infection should take the vaccine only after 8-12 weeks of recovery from Covid-19.

7. A person who has received Plasma Therapy to treat a previous Covid-19 infection should wait for 8-12 weeks before taking the vaccine.

8. Vaccine is safe for patients with Hypertension, Diabetes, Renal Failure, and Heart Disease, and those who have undergone bypass, post-Angiography, and those on dialysis.

9. In pregnant women, if the benefit outweighs the risks of the vaccine, then you may take the vaccine. For example, a frontline pregnant worker should take the vaccine.

10. There is no data on how long pregnancy should be avoided post-vaccination. However, as it is an inactivated or dead virus it should be safe to conceive after 6-8 weeks of vaccination.

11. Vaccine is safe amongst those with a food allergy, drug allergy (other than the vaccine components) and common allergic conditions like Asthma, Allergic Rhinitis, and Allergic Dermatitis. But consult your doctor before enrolling yourself for the vaccine.

12. People on anti-platelet agents like Aspirin and Clopidogrel should take the Covid-19 vaccine without stopping their medication.

13. Patients on blood thinners like Warfarin or newer anticoagulation agents have a small risk of injection site swelling. Patients who are on these newer agents can skip their morning dose, take the vaccine and continue the next regular dose.

14. Patients with neurological complications like Stroke, Parkinson’s, Dementia should take the vaccine as it is safe for them.

15. Patients on immunosuppressants (i.e. patients who’ve undergone organ transplants) of any type can safely take the vaccine. However, the immune response may not be complete. Check with your doctor before enrolling.

16. It is false that alcohol is not allowed post-vaccine or that vaccine causes impotency or that vaccine will change the DNA of a person.

17. There are currently no trials available on children, hence vaccination for those below 18 years of age can be delayed for now.

18. Patients with Cancer and those undergoing Chemotherapy should consult their doctor and seek an appropriate window for vaccination between the Chemotherapy cycles. Ideally, the patient should wait for at least 4 weeks post-chemotherapy to take their vaccine.

19. Fever, body ache, dizziness, headaches are common symptoms post-vaccination.

20. A simple Paracetamol can be taken post-vaccination if required, and most symptoms would be well controlled.

Do not believe in rumours, the best way to get the right information is to speak to doctors at medical centres who are offering the Covid-19 vaccination. Remember, vaccine-induced immunity is as important as herd immunity. It is the only way to tackle the growing menace of the virus. Let’s all come together to fight back and end the pandemic once and for all.

