October 14, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  COVID-19: Indian Cases Tally Is 72,39,389

COVID-19: Indian Cases Tally Is 72,39,389

For six days in a row the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 9 lakh.

PTI 14 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
COVID-19: Indian Cases Tally Is 72,39,389
PTI Photo
COVID-19: Indian Cases Tally Is 72,39,389
outlookindia.com
2020-10-14T12:18:59+05:30

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 72,39,389 with 63,509 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 63 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 87.05 per cent, according to the Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,10,586 with the virus claiming 730 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 AM showed.

There are 8,26,876 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 11.42 per cent of the total caseload, while the recoveries have surged to 63,01,927, the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.53 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,00,90,122 samples have been tested up to October 13 with 11,45,015 samples being tested on Tuesday.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

In A First, Editor's Guild To Hold Elections For Post Of President, Secretary

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI New Delhi Novel Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos