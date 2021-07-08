Even as the global death toll from Covid-19 crossed the 4 million mark on Wednesday, numbers show that over 4.5 lakh people have died in India due to the virus since.

On Thursday, the number of total deaths due to Covid-19 in India rose to 4,05,028, with the country reporting 45,892 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

With the rise, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 4,60,704, Union Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, 44,291 recoveries and 817 deaths were also reported. As per the health ministry's data, the total number of Covid-cases in India rose to 3,07,09,557.

The number of deaths is up from July 6 when India recorded 553 deaths, the lowest since April 6. The drop in fatalities came after peaking May 23 when India saw a record 4,454 deaths in 24 hours amid the second wave.

The number of active cases comprises 1.50 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.18 per cent, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

An increase of 784 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it showed.

Also, 18,93,800 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Wednesday, taking the total number of such examinations so far to 42,52,25,897, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.42 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 17 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.37 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,98,43,825, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

A total of 33,81,671vaccine doses were also administered in the last 24 hours, the Ministry reported. This brings the total number of people in India to have been vaccinated at 36,48,47,549, according to data by the ministry.

(With inputs from PTI)

