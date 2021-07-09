July 09, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Covid: India Records Around 43,400 Fresh Cases, 911 Deaths In 24 Hours

Covid: India Records Around 43,400 Fresh Cases, 911 Deaths In 24 Hours

The active cases comprise 1.49 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.19 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Outlook Web Desk 09 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:23 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Covid: India Records Around 43,400 Fresh Cases, 911 Deaths In 24 Hours
Representational Image
File Photo
Covid: India Records Around 43,400 Fresh Cases, 911 Deaths In 24 Hours
outlookindia.com
2021-07-09T10:23:21+05:30

India reported 43,393 fresh coronavirus infections which took the total tally of COVID-19 cases to  3,07,52,950. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday, the number of  active cases reported has gone down to 4,58,727, .

Fresh fatalities figure stands 911 taking the cumulative death toll  to 4,05,939.

The active cases comprise 1.49 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.19 per cent,  the data updated at 8 am showed.   

A decrease of 1,977 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,90,708 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 42,70,16,605, while the daily positivity rate  was recorded at 2.42 per cent.

It has been less than three  per cent for 18 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to  2.36 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,98,88,284, while the case fatality rate  stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 36.89 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.   

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,  30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Govt Must Open Educational Institutions In A Staggered Manner Now: Health Experts

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi COVID 19 COVID-19 Vaccine COVID- 19 India National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos