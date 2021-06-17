Cop Shot Dead In Srinagar

Unidentified gunmen Thursday evening shot dead a policeman in Srinagar, five days after two policemen were killed in a similar attack in Sopore, around 55 km south of Srinagar.

Police said a cop identified as Javeed Ahmad Kambey of the same area was shot at by unidentified gunmen near his residence.

They said that Khandey sustained grievous injuries on the neck was immediately shifted to SKIMS Soura in critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital.

“Another militant attack & another family is mourning. May Javeed Ahmed finds a place in Jannat & May his family finds strength during this difficult time,” former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted. “And news coming in Javed a policeman shot at and killed in Saidpora area. One more widow. Some more orphans. Grieving parents. RIP Javed.”

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine