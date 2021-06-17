'Congress Toolkit Case': Delhi Police Interrogates Twitter India MD In Bengaluru

A week after searching Twitter India's offices in Delhi and Gurgaon, Delhi police’s special cell had questioned the microblogging site’s country head in Bengaluru, as per reports coming out on Thursday.

According to latest reports, Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari was questioned by Delhi police team on May 31 in connection with the alleged “Congress toolkit.”

The police had sent two notices to Twitter over BJP leader Sambit Patra's tweet on an alleged "Congress toolkit".

The police said the replies of the Managing Director was vague and hence they went to Twitter India's offices to hand a third notice.

Twitter had labelled Patra's tweet, which had screenshots of the alleged "Congress toolkit", as "manipulated media".

The Congress had filed FIRs against BJP leaders who tweeted the documents claiming that the "toolkit" was fake.

In another incident on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police had booked Twitter, along with a news portal and six persons, over a video of an elderly Muslim man narrating his ordeal after he was allegedly attacked by some people in Ghaziabad. The complaint had said the video was intended to provoke communal unrest.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine