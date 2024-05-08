Art & Entertainment

Dhanush's 'Raayan' And Vikram's 'Thangalaan' To Reportedly Have A Clash At The Box Office

Earlier too, in 2016, Dhanush’s ‘Thodari’ and Vikram’s ‘Iru Maga’ hit the cinema halls on the same date.

First Looks Of Dhanush's 'Raayan' And Vikram's 'Thangalaan'
Ever since the start of 2024, several Tamil films, despite being prominent releases, have failed to make an impact at the box office. Now, adding to the excitement, upcoming releases of Dhanush’s ‘Raayan’ and Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’, planned for release in June, will reportedly clash at the box office. With the two films possibly hitting the cinema halls on the same, the tide is expected to turn for Tamil film industry. 

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Dhanush’s ‘Raayan’ is slated for release on June 13, 2024, and marks the actor’s 50th film. Simultaneously, ‘Thangalaan’, which is directed by director Pa. Ranjith, is also said to have a June 13 release. While an official confirmation is awaited, with the two films clashing, the stage is set for a major box-office showdown.

Well, this is not the first time that a clash between the two Tamil superstars is taking place. Earlier, in 2026, Dhanush’s ‘Thodari’ and Vikram’s ‘Iru Maga’ released in theatres on the same date. While fans are looking forward to another showdown, such clashes might be challenging for the filmmakers, and the recent underwhelming performances of Tamil films at the box office have added to their worries. If Dhanush and Vikram clash at the box office, the box office earnings of both movies might be impacted. 

Coming back to ‘Raayan’, the film is directed and written by Dhanush himself, and boasts of a stellar cast including Nithya Menen, Amala Paul, Prakash Raj, Sundeep Kishan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Produced by Kalanithi Maran, the film will have music composed by the renowned A.R. Rahman.

On the other hand, ‘Thangalaan’ stars Vikram alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan and Pasupathy. With music by G.V. Prakash Kumar and backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Dhananjayan G. and K.E. Gnanavelraja, ‘Thangalaan’ is touted to offer a compelling cinematic experience.

As anticipation for both ‘Raayan’ and ‘Thangalaan’ increase, fans eagerly wait for the official announcements regarding their release dates. However, how the two films perform at the box office amidst stiff competition, still remains to be seen. 

