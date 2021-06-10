Chinese National Held By BSF Along India-Bangladesh Border In West Bengal, Laptop And Passport Seized

A 35-year-old Chinese national was intercepted by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the India-Bangladesh Border on Thursday. According to reports, the Chinese national was held in West Bengal`s Malda district near the border following suspicious activities. A Chinese passport bearing a Bangladeshi visa, a laptop and three mobile phone SIM cards were found on the man who was identified by security officials as Junwei Han. The BSF further informed that concerned agencies are interrogating the Chinese national.

The man, dressed in a black sweatshirt, pants and shoes, was "intercepted" by a BSF party around 7 am when he was "infiltrating" into the Indian territory after crossing the border in Malda district, officials said.

He has been kept at the Kaliachak post of the border guarding force, and a BSF spokesperson in Delhi said an "interview of the individual is underway by agencies concerned".

Sources said the Chinese man does not probably understand English, and hence, a security officer conversant in the Mandarin language has been called in for a joint questioning session by officials of the BSF, local police and the intelligence agencies.

Further details and the reasons for his venturing into the Indian side will be known once the session ends, they said.

Headquartered in Kolkata, the BSF's South Bengal Frontier guards the India-Bangladesh international border in this area.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine