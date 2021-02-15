Bombay HC refuses To Quash FIR Against Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Priyanka Singh

Refusing to quash an FIR lodged against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, the Bombay High Court on Monday noted that there was prima facie evidence against her in connection with a case of forgery.

An FIR was lodged against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters--Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh and against Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital by the Bandra Police in Mumbai on September 7 last year, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

As per the complaint, Rajput's sisters and the doctor had forged and fabricated prescriptions for anti-depressants for the actor.

After registration of FIR against Rajput's sisters, the Bandra police forwarded the case papers to the Central Bureau of Investigation, as per directions of the Supreme Court which had said all cases pertaining to the death of Rajput shall be probed by the CBI.

While the court quashed the FIR against Meetu Singh, it noted that there was prima facie evidence against Priyanka Singh.

The sisters had approached the HC, seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) lodged for alleged forgery and fabrication of a medical prescription for their brother for his anxiety issues.

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his residence in suburban Bandra on June 14 last year.

His father K K Singh later lodged a case of abetment of suicide and cheating against Chakraborty and her family members.

The CBI is conducting a probe into the case.

(With PTI inputs)

