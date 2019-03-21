BJP President Amit Shah To Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Gandhinagar, Replaces LK Advani

BJP president Amit Shah will contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, the party announced on Thursday as it released its first list of 184 candidates.

Shah will contest in place of veteran leader L.K. Advani, who has been representing Gandhinagar constituency in the Lok Sabha since 1998.

Advani’s name did not figure in the list.

Reacting to the nomination of BJP president from Gandhinagar, the Congress said that first the party veteran was "forcefully" sent to the 'margdarshak mandal' and now his parliamentary constituency has been snatched away.

"First Shri Lal Krishna Advani was forcefully sent to 'Marg Darshak Mandal and now his parliamentary constituency has been snatched," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Advani was made a member of the 'margdarshak mandal' (group of mentors) after the BJP came to power in 2014.

"When Modi Ji does not respect elders. Then why will he respect the people's trust? Get rid of BJP, save the country," Surejwala said.

Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and continue for over a month till May 19 across seven phases, followed by counting of votes on May 23.

The polling will be held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country in which nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote.

Also Read: BJP's First List Of Candidates Has A Message For Opposition Parties

(With inputs from agencies)