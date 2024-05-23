Greenfield, Iowa Tornado: Multiple 'Fatalities' Reported As Storms Cause Destruction In US Town | What We Know

Saihaj Kaur Madan
Deadly storms ravaged Iowa, leaving devastation in their wake, particularly in Greenfield, where a reported tornado caused multiple deaths and injuries, prompting a state of emergency.
Governor Kim Reynolds declared a state of emergency in 15 counties, with police reporting at least 5 confirmed dead and 35 injured due to storm-related causes, while search and rescue efforts continued.
The National Weather Service warned of continued severe weather across a wide swath of the United States, from Texas to New York State, urging residents to stay vigilant.
Greenfield, a town of about 2,000, suffered extensive damage with destroyed homes, damaged infrastructure, and a hospital in need of evacuation, as residents grappled with the aftermath.
A curfew was imposed in Greenfield as authorities assessed the extent of the damage and casualties from the tornado, heightening concerns for public safety.
Nearby, in Adams County, television footage revealed toppled wind turbines, one of which caught fire, adding to the chaos and destruction.
Flood warnings were issued for Butler and Black Hawk counties as the region grappled with the aftermath of the storms.
The storms began with hail and strong winds in Madison County, escalating into multiple tornadoes across southwest and north of Des Moines.
This event is part of a series of severe weather incidents across the Midwest, with over 150 preliminary reports of tornadoes in Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri so far this year, highlighting the region's vulnerability.
The resilience of these communities will be tested as they begin the process of recovery and rebuilding after the destructive storms.