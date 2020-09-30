September 30, 2020
Babri Mosque Verdict Will Be Challenged In HC, Says AIMPLB Member, Jilani

Senior lawyer and member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Zafaryab Jilani on Wednesday said the Babri demolition verdict will be challenged by ‘witnesses and victims’ in the case.

PTI 30 September 2020
BJP leaders Pramod Mahajan, L.K. Advani, M.M. Joshi at the Babri Masjid.
File Photo
Senior lawyer and member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Zafaryab Jilani on Wednesday said the verdict of the CBI special court acquitting all the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case will be challenged in High Court.

Jilani has claimed that there were hundreds of statements provided by the witnesses,  IPS officers and journalists alleging that the accused persons were sitting on the dais while inflammatory speeches were being given befor ethe mosque was demolished. Jilani claimed that there were clear evidences under 153-A (promoting enmity, hatred between different communities), 153-B (assertion prejudicial to national integration) against Advani and others.

The lawyer has also claimed that victims and witnesses have a right to appeal in this case. "We are victims, several of our people were witnesses in the case. I too was among them," he said adding that from the Muslims' side both the victims and the witnesses would file appeal. He also added that AIMPLB might be a party to the appeal.

CBI judge SK Yadav acquitted the accused, which included BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi among others, claiming that there was no conclusive proof against them.

