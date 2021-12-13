Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Ashamed Of PM? Kerala HC Asks Petitioner Who Sought Removal Of PM’s Photo From Vaccine Certificate

PM's photo on vaccine certificate: When the petitioner's counsel told the court that in other countries there was no such practice, the judge orally remarked, 'They may not be proud of their PMs, we are proud of our PM.'

Ashamed Of PM? Kerala HC Asks Petitioner Who Sought Removal Of PM’s Photo From Vaccine Certificate
The petitioner contended that adding PM Modi's photo to the vaccination certificate was an intrusion into an individual's private space.

Trending

Ashamed Of PM? Kerala HC Asks Petitioner Who Sought Removal Of PM’s Photo From Vaccine Certificate
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T17:36:47+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 5:36 pm

The Kerala High Court on Monday asked a petitioner who sought emoval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph from the Covid-19 vaccination certificate, whether he was ashamed of the PM.

When the petitioner's counsel told the Kerala HC that in other countries there was no such practice, the judge orally remarked, "They may not be proud of their PMs, we are proud of our PM."

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said the Prime Minister was elected to power by the people of the country and therefore, what was wrong with having his photograph on the vaccination certificate.

Related Stories

Why Is It Necessary To Print Photo Of PM Modi On Covid Vaccination Certificate? Know It From Govt

Very Dangerous To Ask For Removal Of PM Modi's Photo From Covid-19 Vaccination Certificates: Kerala HC

"Why are you (petitioner) ashamed of the Prime Minister? He came to power through the mandate of the people.... We may have different political views, but he is still our PM," the court further said.

The counsel for the petitioner -- Peter Myaliparampil -- said that the certificate was a "private space" with personal details on record and therefore, it was inappropriate to intrude into the privacy of an individual.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

He contended that adding the PM's photo to the certificate was an intrusion into an individual's private space.

To this the court said that the more than 100 crore people of the country do not appear to have a problem with having the PM's photo on the vaccine certificate, "why do you?"
The court said it will examine whether the plea has any merits and if not, it will dispose of the matter.

During the more than an hour long hearing, advocate Ajit Joy, appearing for the petitioner, said that whether to be proud of one's PM was a personal choice.

Joy also told the court that it was not a matter of political differences, as the Supreme Court has laid down guidelines for advertisements and campaigns using public money.
He said having the photo on the certificates would also influence minds of voters and this issue was raised during the recent state assembly elections.

The central government opposed the plea saying it was a publicity interest litigation.
The petitioner, a senior citizen, has contended in his plea that the PM's photo on his vaccination certificate was a violation of fundamental rights.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Kerala Prime Minister COVID-19 Vaccine National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Kashmir: 2 Cops Killed In Srinagar Militant Attack; 12 Injured

Kashmir: 2 Cops Killed In Srinagar Militant Attack; 12 Injured

Saturdays In Puducherry To Be 'Pink Licence' Days: Here's What It Means

Mamata Banerjee’s Goa Visit: BJP Accuses TMC Of Luring People With Money

Kashmir: BJP Worker's PSO Absconds With 2 Rifles In Kupwara Along LoC

‘Recording Wife’s Telephonic Conversation Without Her Knowledge Is Privacy Infringement’

Nagaland Incident: ‘Time For Centre And States To Review AFSPA In Northeast’, Says Irom Sharmila

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor | A Look At Varanasi’s Transformation Under PM Modi

Varanasi: PM Modi Takes Photos With 'Karamyogis', Wears Turban From Seers | Watch

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

A Distant Tragedy

A Distant Tragedy

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi Air Pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai Says Ban To Continue

Delhi Air Pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai Says Ban To Continue

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor In Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor In Varanasi

Goa: NCP’s Churchill Alemao Announces Merger With TMC

Goa: NCP’s Churchill Alemao Announces Merger With TMC

CDS Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: People In Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor Appeal For Memorial

CDS Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: People In Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor Appeal For Memorial

Read More from Outlook

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Nasser Ganai / The leaders of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance are not ready to settle for anything less than full-fledged statehood for Ladakh despite having some concessions from the government in contrast to J&K.

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Seema Guha / Mineral-rich Balochistan had long been neglected by Islamabad but now due to the presence of Chinese workers, the government has to douse the flames before it harms Pakistan and China’s strategic interests.

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I, Live: Rizwan Reaches 50, Lifts Pakistan

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I, Live: Rizwan Reaches 50, Lifts Pakistan

Koushik Paul / West Indies will be missing the services of Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers vs Pakistan. Get here live cricket scores of PAK vs WI here first T20 in Karachi.

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC's promise to provide Rs. 5000 per month to 'empower the women' of Goa, which is Rs. 500 in West Bengal, comes ahead of Mamata Banerjee's first public rally on Monday.

Advertisement