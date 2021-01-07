Arvind Kejriwal Urges To Extend UK Flight Ban Till January 31

Amid increased concern of new coronavirus strain, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the central government to extend the ban on flights running between India and the UK till January 31.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said on Saturday flights from India to the UK will resume from January 6, while services from that country to here would resume January 8 onwards.

“The Centre has decided to lift the ban and start UK flights. In view of the extremely serious situation in the UK, I would urge the central government to extend the ban till January 31,” Kejriwal said on Twitter.

Puri had tweeted, “30 flights will operate every week. 15 each by Indian & UK carriers. This schedule is valid till 23 Jan 2021. Further frequency will be determined after review".

Resumption of flights between India & UK:



India to UK from 6 Jan 2021.

UK to India from 8 Jan 2021.

30 flights will operate every week. 15 each by Indian & UK carriers.



This schedule is valid till 23 Jan 2021. Further frequency will be determined after review. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 2, 2021

India had suspended all passenger flights connecting the two countries from December 23 to January 7 as a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus emerged in the UK.

According to the standard operating procedures issued by the health ministry, all passengers coming from the UK between January 8 and January 30 would be subjected to self-paid COVID-19 tests on arrival.

Moreover, each passenger arriving from the UK would have to bring his or her COVID-19 negative report from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey, it said.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine