IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: India Take Morning Honours At Hyderabad, Windies 86/3 At Lunch

Asked to bowl first in the second Test, India removed the top-three West Indies batsmen before Day 1 Lunch at Hyderabad on Friday.

After spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav dismissed opener Kraigg Brathwaite (14) and Kieran Powell (22), pacer Shai Hope trapped Shai Hope (36) in front, thus leaving the visitors 86/3 after 31.3 overs.

Ashwin Strikes

Ravichandran Ashwin got the first wicket of the day.

Windies started the Day 1 proceeding on a cautious note, with openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell stitching a 32-run stand for the first wicket.

But Ravichandran Ashwin removed Powell in the 12th over, caught by his spin partner Ravindra Jadeja for 22 runs. Kuldeep Yadav then got the better of Brathwaite (14), trapping the opener in front.

Holder Returns

Jason Holder returned to lead the Windies after missing out on the first test, which India won by an innings and 272 runs. He won the toss and elected to bat first. They have made two changes, two changes West Indies have made. The skipper replaced Keemo Paul, while spinner Jomel Warrican came in for Sheman Lewis.

Thakur's Dream Debut Turns Into A Nightmare

India made one change, handing the Test cap to Shardul Thakur. The pacer is the fifth Test debutant for India this year. The 26-year-old replaced Mohammed Shami.

But the debutant was forced to leave the field due to a groin strain after bowling just 10 deliveries, leaving India with only one seamer.

Playing XIs:

India: Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Devendra Bishoo, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel