I'm Lucky That I'm not Lying Raped, Murdered: Chandigarh Woman Stalked By BJP Leader's Son Reveals Midnight Ordeal

The victim, who was allegedly stalked by Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Subhash Barala's son Vikas on Friday night, thanked the Chandigarh police for rescuing her on time, and pointed out that if she was a common man's daughter the case would not be taken so seriously.

"I was coming back to my home when they started stalking me. They tried to threaten me by trying to stop my car. Suddenly, they came in front of my car and blocked the way. I reversed my car immediately and called the police. Police heard whole the matter and assured me of providing the help. Soon the police came and arrested the accused. I am very thankful to Chandigarh Police who came to my rescue on time," the victim, who is the daughter of an IAS officer, told the media.

"I'm lucky, it seems, to not be the daughter of a common man, because what chance would they have against such VIPs? I'm also lucky, because I'm not lying raped and murdered in a ditch somewhere," the woman wrote in a Facebook her post, pointing that the two men she accused of perturbing her "are from influential families with political connections".

Meanwhile, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said it was not right to punish the BJP leader for his son's crime.

"I came to know about this incident. The Chandigarh Police has filed the complaint and I believe they will take appropriate action. This matter is not related with Subhash Barala but with an individual. So action would be taken against his son," Khattar told media.

Vikas and his friend Ashish Kumar were granted bail immediately after being arrested on charges of stalking (read Section 354D of IPC) and for drink driving under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act was arrested on Saturday on charges of stalking daughter of an IAS officer.

Following the incident, the Congress has urged the state government and the police to do the needful.

"This is an unfortunate incident. Now, the law and order should take its own course. The government and the police must act," Congress leader Ashok Tanwar told ANI.