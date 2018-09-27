﻿
IAF Vice Chief Shoots Himself In Thigh Accidentally

He had taken over as vice chief of the Air Staff in July.

27 September 2018
The vice chief of Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal S B Deo, is understood to have accidentally shot himself in his thigh, sources said Wednesday.

They said he was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery.

His condition is stable.

He had taken over as vice chief of the Air Staff in July.

Air Marshal Deo, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF on June 15, 1979, is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. (PTI)

Delhi Indian Air Force National Defence Academy (NDA)

