﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  Hyundai Santro To Get Alloy Wheels In 2019

Hyundai Santro To Get Alloy Wheels In 2019

The Santro’s top-spec Asta variant will get new, sporty alloy wheels from 2019

31 October 2018
Hyundai Santro To Get Alloy Wheels In 2019
Hyundai Santro To Get Alloy Wheels In 2019
outlookindia.com
2018-10-31T17:34:26+0530

The Hyundai Santro brought with it a few segment-first features and cabin quality from a segment above. But it still skips a lot of features to fit into the budget hatchback segment. For instance, there’s no standard passenger airbag, no adjustable headrests, no height adjustable driver’s seat and no alloy wheels even as an option on the top variant. But Hyundai has informed us that it is developing a new 14-inch alloy wheel design for the Santro which will make its way to the top-spec Asta variant in 2019.

Hyundai Santro To Get Alloy Wheels In 2019

In case you are wondering if the Grand i10’s alloy wheels can be fitted to the Santro, the answer is a clear no. The Santro’s PCD (pitch circle diameter) is different from the Grand i10’s which means you will have to make do with an aftermarket alloy wheel design. Thankfully, Hyundai has confirmed that it won’t affect the warranty.

Hyundai is also planning to export the Santro from India, starting 2019 to Southeast Asia, South Africa, Latin America and Europe. Even the first generation Santro was being exported from Hyundai’s Chennai plant where the company used to produce and supply nearly 5.30 lakh units to global markets.

New Hyundai Santro 2018: First Drive Review

Test mules of the Hyundai Santro have also been spotted testing in Europe, adding fodder to the speculation of its introduction there. The earlier model was being sold in various iterations across the globe which included the Hyundai Amica for the United Kingdom, Dodge Atos for Mexico, Kia Visto for Indonesia, South Korea and Inokom Atos for Malaysia.

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Cars Hyundai Cars Car Features Hyundai Santro Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Clash Of Segments: Hyundai Santro vs Hyundai Grand i10 - Which Car To Buy?
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters