Hyundai Santro To Get Alloy Wheels In 2019

The Hyundai Santro brought with it a few segment-first features and cabin quality from a segment above. But it still skips a lot of features to fit into the budget hatchback segment. For instance, there’s no standard passenger airbag, no adjustable headrests, no height adjustable driver’s seat and no alloy wheels even as an option on the top variant. But Hyundai has informed us that it is developing a new 14-inch alloy wheel design for the Santro which will make its way to the top-spec Asta variant in 2019.

In case you are wondering if the Grand i10’s alloy wheels can be fitted to the Santro, the answer is a clear no. The Santro’s PCD (pitch circle diameter) is different from the Grand i10’s which means you will have to make do with an aftermarket alloy wheel design. Thankfully, Hyundai has confirmed that it won’t affect the warranty.

Hyundai is also planning to export the Santro from India, starting 2019 to Southeast Asia, South Africa, Latin America and Europe. Even the first generation Santro was being exported from Hyundai’s Chennai plant where the company used to produce and supply nearly 5.30 lakh units to global markets.

Test mules of the Hyundai Santro have also been spotted testing in Europe, adding fodder to the speculation of its introduction there. The earlier model was being sold in various iterations across the globe which included the Hyundai Amica for the United Kingdom, Dodge Atos for Mexico, Kia Visto for Indonesia, South Korea and Inokom Atos for Malaysia.

