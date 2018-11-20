Hockey World Cup: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Buys First Ticket For Opening Ceremony

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday paid Rs 500 to buy the first ticket for the opening ceremony of the Men's Hockey World Cup to be held here on November 27 in Bhubaneswar.

Hockey India CEO Elena Norman handed over the ticket to Patnaik for the ceremony that will be held at Kalinga Stadium.

A second ceremony will be held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on November 28.

Patnaik paid Rs 500 for the ticket, an official release issued by the chief minister's office said.

Hockey India announced on Sunday that online ticket sale for the ceremony of Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 will begin from Tuesday. It has said the online ticket sales will go live at 12 noon the same day.

Around 10,500 tickets are likely to be sold for the inaugural ceremony in Bhubaneswar and 30,000 tickets for the November 28 event, sources said.

Music maestro A R Rahman is expected to perform at both the venues, along with other Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan.

(PTI)