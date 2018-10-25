Gunfight Erupts Between Militants, Security Forces in J&K's Baramulla

A gunfight started on Thursday between holed up militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

Security forces surrounded Athoora village in Kreeri area following information about militant presence. "As the security forces closed in on the hiding militants they fired at them triggering an encounter," a police officer said.

Two militants were killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with the security forces in the outskirts of Srinagar city, police said.

Security forces early in the day had started searches for hiding militants in Sathu area of Nowgam in Jammu and Kashmir after receiving specific input about their presence.

"As the cordon was tightened, they fired at the security forces triggering an encounter. Two militants were killed and the gunfight ended," a police officer said.

Authorities had ordered a closure of schools and colleges in Srinagar city and mobile Internet services have been suspended in the district.

(With IANS Inputs)