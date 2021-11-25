Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Goa Dentists Stage Protest At Nadda Function

D'Silva said that earlier, dentists were treated on par with general practitioners as far as bio-medical waste collection was concerned.

2021-11-25T19:44:14+05:30
Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 7:44 pm

 In an "embarrassment" for Goa's ruling BJP, private dentists in the state staged a protest wearing black arm-bands, late on Wednesday, at a function chaired by party President J.P. Nadda, over a recent hike in bio-medical waste handling fees.

Talking to reporters after staging the protest during the event at a city hotel, Dr. Anil D'Silva, a member of the Indian Dental Association, Goa, said that the recent hike was "unjustified" and the protest was intended to bring it to the notice of the government.

"Injustice has been done to our fraternity with regards to the bio-medical waste handling fees hike along with several other issues. Dentists have been illogically placed in a category, which considers that we produce far more bio-medical waste than we actually do," he said. D'Silva said that earlier, dentists were treated on par with general practitioners as far as bio-medical waste collection was concerned.

Reacting to the protest the Chief Minister's Office in a statement issued late on Wednesday said: "With respect to today's incident during the Doctors Interaction at Hotel Fidalgo, the CM assured to positively resolve the issues raised by the aggrieved, unfortunately for reasons unknown, the protest began after the assurance was given".

-With PTI Inputs

Outlook Web Desk Pramod Sawant JP Nadda Goa Protests Medical research /biomedical research BJP Media
