Fire Breaks Out On Roof of Trump Tower In Midtown Manhattan

Part of President Donald Trump's 58-story Midtown Manhattan skyscraper, Trump Tower, caught fire on Monday morning, reported ANI.

A small fire broke out on the roof of Trump Tower in New York City. No injuries reported. President Trump keeps a residence at Trump Tower. The president is currently in Washington, D.C. : US media pic.twitter.com/Sb5omAtiFh Advertisement opens in new window — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2018

Dozens of firefighters and engines lined the street outside the New York tower as smoke billowed from the roof of the 58-storey building.

According to news reports, no injuries have been reported till now, and investigators are looking into what may have sparked the blaze. "The president was not in the building when the fire erupted," said an official.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.