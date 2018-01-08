The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
08 January 2018 Last Updated at 6:39 pm International International

Fire Breaks Out On Roof of Trump Tower In Midtown Manhattan

Outlook Web Bureau
Fire Breaks Out On Roof of Trump Tower In Midtown Manhattan
Image Courtesy: Twitter/ ANI
Fire Breaks Out On Roof of Trump Tower In Midtown Manhattan
outlookindia.com
2018-01-08T18:40:46+0530

Part of President Donald Trump's 58-story Midtown Manhattan skyscraper, Trump Tower, caught fire on Monday morning, reported ANI.

Dozens of firefighters and engines lined the street outside the New York tower as smoke billowed from the roof of the 58-storey building.

According to news reports, no injuries have been reported till now, and investigators are looking into what may have sparked the blaze. "The president was not in the building when the fire erupted," said an official.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Manhattan Fire Trump Tower International News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Amid Data Breach Reports, Govt Extends Deadline For Linking Aadhaar With Saving Schemes
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters