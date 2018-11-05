﻿
Fire Breaks Out At Multi-Storey Office Building In Park Street, Kolkata

No one was injured in the fire that broke out at about 11.10 am on the fifth floor of the multi-storied building called Apeejay House, the Fire Brigade official said.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 November 2018
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a high-rise office building in the posh Park Street here Monday, an official said.

No one was injured in the fire that broke out at about 11.10 am on the fifth floor of the multi-storied building called Apeejay House, the Fire Brigade official said.

"Several fire tenders are busy in dousing the flames," he said.

Efforts are being made to evacuate the building, which houses several corporate offices and headquarters of the Apeejay Surendra Group.

"Initially, light smoke was seen around 11 am, but by 11.30 flames were seen gushing out of windows with thick black smoke," eyewitnesses said.

PTI

