27 March 2018 Last Updated at 1:46 pm Arts & Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar 'Permanently' Deletes His Facebook Account

The actor-director did not mention the reason for quitting the platform.
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI File Photo
Actor Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday announced he has "permanently" deleted his account from social networking website Facebook.

"Good morning. This is to inform you all that I have permanently deleted my personal Facebook account. However, the verified FarhanAkhtarLive page is still active," Farhan posted on Twitter.

The 44-year-old actor's move comes after Facebook faced worldwide criticism over the claims that Cambridge Analytica, the UK data analysis firm hired by Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, harvested and misused data on 50 million members.

The actor-director, however, did not mention the reason for quitting the platform.

(PTI)

