Vidyut Jammwal Has An Old Connection With 'Sanak' Director Kanishk Varma

Actor Vidyut Jammwal's film 'Sanak: Hope Under Siege' recently released on a digital platform and has been received positively. The film has been directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. An interesting trivia about the film that not many know is that it was Jammwal, who introduced Varma to the producer before everyone got on board.



The actor, known for his action sequences in Bollywood, has known Varma from his days in Delhi and was always fascinated by the director's vision towards storytelling.

Vidyut recollects, “Kanishk has been a friend since Delhi University days. He used to study with my brother. I have known him for more than a decade now. We had been hanging around together and I have always believed that he is supremely talented and when you have people who you can see have talent then why not work with them. So I introduced him to Vipul Sir and he eventually came on board for ‘Sanak’.”



Also starring actors Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia and Rukmini Maitra (who made her Bollywood debut), ‘Sanak - Hope Under Siege’ is currently streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.