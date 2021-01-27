Varun Dhawan Thanks Fans For Love Post Wedding With Natasha Dalal

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on Wednesday expressed gratitude for the warm wishes and love on his wedding with fashion designer Natasha Dalal.

The actor got married to Dalal on January 24 at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House.

The 33-year-old actor took to Twitter to thank everyone for their blessings and said that the couple was touched by the positivity and love.

"The last few days me and Natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart," the 33-year-old actor wrote.

The actor also posted a candid picture with his partner yesterday.

The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, attended by family and close friends, last week. Dhawan was planning to tie the knot with Dalal in May 2020 but due to Covid-19 pandemic, the wedding was pushed to 2021. The

Soon after the wedding ceremony, the "Coolie No 1" star shared two photographs from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram account.

"Life long love just became official," he captioned the pictures.

On the work front, Dhawan will next be seen in “Jug Jug Jeeyo”, alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

With PTI inputs

