January 27, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Varun Dhawan Thanks Fans For Love Post Wedding With Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan Thanks Fans For Love Post Wedding With Natasha Dalal

Taking to Twitter, Dhawan said both him and Dalal felt blessed with all the warm wishes coming their way

Outlook Web Bureau 27 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Varun Dhawan Thanks Fans For Love Post Wedding With Natasha Dalal
@varundvn/Instagram
Varun Dhawan Thanks Fans For Love Post Wedding With Natasha Dalal
outlookindia.com
2021-01-27T11:38:38+05:30

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on Wednesday expressed gratitude for the warm wishes and love on his wedding with fashion designer Natasha Dalal. 

The actor got married to Dalal on January 24 at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House.

The 33-year-old actor took to Twitter to thank everyone for their blessings and said that the couple was touched by the positivity and love.

"The last few days me and Natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart," the 33-year-old actor wrote.

The actor also posted a candid picture with his partner yesterday.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, attended by family and close friends, last week. Dhawan was planning to tie the knot with Dalal in May 2020 but due to Covid-19 pandemic, the wedding was pushed to 2021. The

Soon after the wedding ceremony, the "Coolie No 1" star shared two photographs from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram account.

"Life long love just became official," he captioned the pictures.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

On the work front, Dhawan will next be seen in “Jug Jug Jeeyo”, alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. 

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tamil Movie 'Master' To Release On Amazon Prime Video This Friday

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Varun Dhawan Mumbai Bollywood Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos