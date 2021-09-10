Friday, Sep 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Arts & Entertainment Rajinikanth’s First Look From ‘Annaatthe’ Released For Fans On Ganesh Chaturthi Goes Viral

Rajinikanth’s First Look From ‘Annaatthe’ Released For Fans On Ganesh Chaturthi Goes Viral

Rajinikanth’s First Look From ‘Annaatthe’ Released For Fans On Ganesh Chaturthi Goes Viral
Rajinikanth In Annaatthe | Twitter

Rajinikanth is back and how! The veteran superstar has released the first look of his next film ‘Annaatthe’ on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with all his fans.

Trending

Rajinikanth’s First Look From ‘Annaatthe’ Released For Fans On Ganesh Chaturthi Goes Viral
outlookindia.com
2021-09-10T17:44:32+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

10 September 2021, Last Updated at 5:44 pm

Actor Rajinikanth has given all his fans something to rejoice on this occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The veteran superstar’s first look from his next film ‘Annaatthe’ has been released all over, and it’s going viral on social media.

Actress Keerthy Suresh went on social media to share the first look poster of Rajinikanth. With the pictures, she tweeted, “The first look we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived and I can’t keep calm! Here’s to an adventurous journey ahead (sic).” Have a look:

Rajinikanth can be seen sporting a traditional outfit and having a grin from ear-to-ear on his face.

The superstar's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth also shared a glimpse of Rajinikanth from the movie on her Instagram page last evening. She wrote, “and I CAN ASSURE YOU ALL, this motion poster IS WORTH ALL THE WAIT our Thalaivar at his best @immancomposer sir has rocked the BGM and director Siva sir and team THANK TOU from a Thalaivar Fan !! (sic).”

The motion poster of the film is to be released this evening at 6 PM. The film is to release in theatres on November 4.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Rajinikanth Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Arts & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Arts & Entertainment

I Don’t Want To See Krushna Abhishek’s Face Ever Again In My Life: Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja

I Don’t Want To See Krushna Abhishek’s Face Ever Again In My Life: Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja

From 'Scooby-Doo-Level Script' To 'Perfect Blend Of Horror Comedy'; 'Bhoot Police' Receives Mixed Reviews

Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Reaction After Kapil Sharma's 'No Controversy' Jibe

Watch: Ananya Pandey Takes The ‘Money Heist’ Quiz; Talks About Her Favourite Characters On The Show

Is Priyanka Chopra The Grown-Up Version Of Sati In ‘The Matrix Resurrections’?

Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie Is About J. Robert Oppenheimer, Father Of Atomic Bomb

Shah Rukh Khan Does His Signature Pose As He Promotes Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza's Plant-Based Venture

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ To Release In India On September 24

Photo Gallery

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: Old Trafford Match Cancelled; India Lead Series 2-1 As Of Now

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: Old Trafford Match Cancelled; India Lead Series 2-1 As Of Now

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Reported In Delhi Following Heavy Rains

Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Reported In Delhi Following Heavy Rains

Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Day 6 - In Pics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Day 6 - In Pics

Advertisement

More from Arts & Entertainment

BTS Pics Of Sidharth And Shehnaaz' Unreleased Music Video 'Habit' Leave Fans Emotional

BTS Pics Of Sidharth And Shehnaaz' Unreleased Music Video 'Habit' Leave Fans Emotional

Exclusive: Supriya Pathak, Ranvir Shorey To Star In SonyLiv's Family Drama 'Tabbar'

Exclusive: Supriya Pathak, Ranvir Shorey To Star In SonyLiv's Family Drama 'Tabbar'

The Philosophy Behind Doing A Film Like ‘Bhoot Police’ Is To Make People Laugh: Saif Ali Khan

The Philosophy Behind Doing A Film Like ‘Bhoot Police’ Is To Make People Laugh: Saif Ali Khan

Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities: Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi And Other TV Celebs Bring Lord Ganesha Home

Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities: Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi And Other TV Celebs Bring Lord Ganesha Home

Read More from Outlook

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Mail had long gone digital. Photography itself had decidedly moved out of the confines of physical film by the 1990s. Money was bound to follow them into the ether. Cryptocurrency is the new global moolah. Is India ready to cash in on the $2.36 trillion market?

BJP Fields Poll Violence Lawyer Against Mamata In Bhowanipur

BJP Fields Poll Violence Lawyer Against Mamata In Bhowanipur

With Priyanka Tibrewal in the fray, the BJP is likely to make political violence by the ruling party on BJP members and supporters as their key poll issue, a senior leader of the BJP's state unit said. Tibrewal had contested the March-April 2021 assembly general election from Entally constituency in Kolkata but lost by a massive margin of 58,257 votes.

COVID Scare! Manchester Test Called Off

COVID Scare! Manchester Test Called Off

The Indians were reluctant to play the fifth and final Test at Old Trafford after a support staff has tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday

India's Rekindled Rapport With Russia

India's Rekindled Rapport With Russia

Indo-Russia discussion at BRICS 2021 focused on Afghanistan. Security talks on priority list

Advertisement