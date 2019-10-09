Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Farhan Akhtar’s Transformation In ‘The Sky Is Pink’

Talking about the progression of their characters in the film, she says, “With Priyanka what I decided to do with my designers was to start long hair and then to keep going shorter as she aged. So, when she is younger at the age of 25-26, her hair is longer. It really helped her actually do that part of the young person as she is flinging her hair around. And when she is at the oldest at 50, she has short hair which is very distinct so when you the short hair you immediately know what she is going through at that time.”

Farhan Akhtar’s appearance also goes through a lot of changes in the film. His hairstyles are imminent in this transformation. Bose adds, “With Farhan, we did a curly wig for him for his younger days and made him sleeker and groomed as he also became a CEO and used a distinct mustache for the later scenes.”

Taking inspiration from the real Aditi and Niren Chaudhary, Shonali says, “Aditi Chaudhary’s motto in life is, ‘When life is tough, look like a million bucks’. Every day even when Aisha was very very sick, Aditi would stand at her cupboard and say - what would you like to wear today?”

The Sky Is Pink, is a story of a family that never gives up despite all the odds and an amazing love story of a couple that traverses decades and continents told through the lens of their sassy, sardonic, spunky teenage daughter, Aisha. While Zaira Wasim plays the role of Aisha Chaudhary and Rohit Saraf plays her brother, Priyanka and Farhan play their parents in the movie.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Shonali Bose, The Sky is Pink is produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, in association with S K Global and Purple Pebble Pictures. The film is written by Shonali Bose and Nilesh Maniyar, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The film is slated to release on 11th October 2019.