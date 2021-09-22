Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Bashes Alia Bhatt’s Bridal Ad; Says, 'Stop Mocking Hindu Rituals'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has slammed an advertisement starring actress Alia Bhatt. Her claim is that the ad commercial is trying to mock Hindu rituals.

Kangana Ranaut Bashes Alia Bhatt’s Bridal Ad; Says, 'Stop Mocking Hindu Rituals'
Kangana Ranaut And Alia Bhatt | Instagram

Trending

Kangana Ranaut Bashes Alia Bhatt’s Bridal Ad; Says, 'Stop Mocking Hindu Rituals'
outlookindia.com
2021-09-22T19:24:34+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 7:24 pm

Actress Kangana Ranaut is back again to bite hard at the latest bridal advertisement featuring Alia Bhatt. Ranaut had long back also slammed Bhatt and other celebrities for not speaking up on political issues. This time, she is lashing out at the bridal brand and claiming that they are mocking Hindu rituals.

Ranaut captioned the post as, “Humble request to all brands ….. don’t use religion, minority, majority politics to sell things …. Stop manipulating naive consumer with shrewd divisive concepts and advertising… (sic).” Check out the post here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

In a lengthy post, Ranaut voiced out that women are worshipped in the scriptures and there’s no harm in seeing them as “precious source of existence”. Not just that, Ranaut also wrote on the tradition of kanyadaan. She also requested people to stop “mocking” Hindu rituals. “We often see a martyr’s father on television, when they lose a son on the border, they roar ‘Don’t worry, I have one more son, uska bhi daan main iss dharti maa ko dunga. Kanyadan ho ya putradan, the way society looks at the concept of renunciation shows its core value system…,” writes Ranaut.

Bhatt or the brand is yet to revert on these comments.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Kangana Ranaut Alia Bhatt Mumbai Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Malayalam Actor Jayasurya 'Never Thought' He Would Do 100 Films In His Career

Malayalam Actor Jayasurya 'Never Thought' He Would Do 100 Films In His Career

Ankita Lokhande’s Romantic Pic With Boyfriend Vicky Jain Goes Viral

Will Shehnaaz Gill Resume Work This Week After Sidharth Shukla's Death?

'Sonu Sood May Or May Not Live, My Team Will Continue To Do The Good Work!'

'Scam:1992' Star Pratik Gandhi 'Very Excited' About His Bollywood Debut

Twitterati Rejoice Arjun Bijlani's Win On Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Daniel Craig Isn't Convinced By The Idea Of Female 007: 'Why Should a Woman Play James Bond...'

Shilpa Shetty To Judge 'India's Got Talent'; Watch Promo

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

More from Art & Entertainment

'Radhe Shyam' Makers Call Reports Suggesting Rift Between Prabhas And Pooja Hegde 'Baseless'

'Radhe Shyam' Makers Call Reports Suggesting Rift Between Prabhas And Pooja Hegde 'Baseless'

Rashmeet Kaur And Her Unrelenting Desire To Keep Creating Music

Rashmeet Kaur And Her Unrelenting Desire To Keep Creating Music

State Of The Art: NFTs Are Disrupting The Art Space – Faster Than You Know

State Of The Art: NFTs Are Disrupting The Art Space – Faster Than You Know

Payal Ghosh Recalls The Attack On Her: I Shouted Like Hell Because I Was So Damn Scared

Payal Ghosh Recalls The Attack On Her: I Shouted Like Hell Because I Was So Damn Scared

Read More from Outlook

UK Gives Nod To Covishield But No Respite For Indian Travellers

UK Gives Nod To Covishield But No Respite For Indian Travellers

Outlook Web Desk / Despite the UK putting Covishield on its updated international travel advisory, India is not yet on a list of 17 approved countries.

Six J&K Employees Dismissed From Service For Having Alleged Terror Links

Six J&K Employees Dismissed From Service For Having Alleged Terror Links

Outlook Web Desk / With the latest terminations, the total number of government employees sacked in the last six months now stands at 25. Two police constables were among those dismissed.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer T Natarajan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer T Natarajan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Outlook Web Bureau / The IPL, however, said that 'tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead.'

India Ranks Third Among Most Polluted Asian Countries

India Ranks Third Among Most Polluted Asian Countries

Outlook Bureau / India last revised its air pollution standards in 2009, which have been more relaxed in comparison to WHO's prescribed guidelines and other Asian countries.

Advertisement