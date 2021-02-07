February 07, 2021
Corona
Filming Of NBC Show 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Halted After Crew Tests Covid-19 Positive

It’s not clear when production will resume. The show is expected to premiere on April 1.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 February 2021
A still from the show’s teaser
 The filming and production of popular NBC crime show "Law & Order: Organized Crime" has been paused after one of the team members tested positive for Covid-19.

According to reports the team member belonged to Zone A, which usually comprises of members who go on-screen.

In a statement, the network has asked those who came in close contact with the infected staff to self-isolate.

It’s not clear when production will resume.

"Law & Order: Organized Crime" features actor Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler, who returns to the New York Police Department to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss.

The series was created by Dick Wolf, who will also serve as executive producer along with Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

The show is expected to premiere on April 1.

(With PTI inputs)

