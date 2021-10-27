Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Fans Can't Keep Calm As Rajinikanth Slays In The Trailer Of 'Annaatthe', Thalaivaa Style

The trailer of superstar Rajinikanth's film 'Annaatthe' started trending on social media within minutes of its release on Wednesday.

Fans Can't Keep Calm As Rajinikanth Slays In The Trailer Of 'Annaatthe', Thalaivaa Style
Superstar Rajinikanth plays the role of a loving brother in 'Annaatthe'.

Fans Can't Keep Calm As Rajinikanth Slays In The Trailer Of 'Annaatthe', Thalaivaa Style
2021-10-27T19:49:58+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 7:49 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth's fans were in for a treat on Wednesday (October 27) as the trailer of his much-awaited Tamil film 'Annaatthe' released. The movie, which also stars Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara, is directed by Siva.

The trailer has all the signatures of a Rajinikanth special film. From dialogues, dance to action and thrill, 'Annaatthe' has got all fans excited about the film's Diwali release. The superstar plays the role of a dotting brother Kaalaiyan, a village president as Suresh plays the character of a beloved sister. 


Nayanthara plays Rajinikanth's love interest and Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu portray negative characters who threaten the peace of Kaalaiyan's village. The trailer crossed over 1 million views on Youtube in an hour of getting released online. Actress Khushbu will also be seen in a pivotal role.

Fans didn't hold back from expressing their excitement.

National award winning actor Dhanush, too posted an excited tweet for Rajinikanth's trailer. 

'Annaatthe' is all set to release in theatres on November 4.

Rajinikanth
