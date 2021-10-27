Fans Can't Keep Calm As Rajinikanth Slays In The Trailer Of 'Annaatthe', Thalaivaa Style

Superstar Rajinikanth's fans were in for a treat on Wednesday (October 27) as the trailer of his much-awaited Tamil film 'Annaatthe' released. The movie, which also stars Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara, is directed by Siva.
Aaravaramai Akroshamai Anandhamai#AnnaattheTrailer:
âÂÂ¶ https://t.co/fsOTrObxcS@rajinikanth @directorsiva #Nayanthara @KeerthyOfficial @immancomposer @prakashraaj @IamJagguBhai @khushsundar #Meena @sooriofficial @AntonyLRuben @dhilipaction @vetrivisuals— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 27, 2021
The trailer has all the signatures of a Rajinikanth special film. From dialogues, dance to action and thrill, 'Annaatthe' has got all fans excited about the film's Diwali release. The superstar plays the role of a dotting brother Kaalaiyan, a village president as Suresh plays the character of a beloved sister.
Nayanthara plays Rajinikanth's love interest and Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu portray negative characters who threaten the peace of Kaalaiyan's village. The trailer crossed over 1 million views on Youtube in an hour of getting released online. Actress Khushbu will also be seen in a pivotal role.
Fans didn't hold back from expressing their excitement.
It is going to be ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER— à®ÂÂà¯ÂÂà®ÂÂà¯ÂÂà®ªà¯ÂÂ... ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@BabuSenthil) October 27, 2021
Thalaivar Storm On Way to Blast Box Office #AnnaattheTrailer #Annaatthe pic.twitter.com/Kg20FkYQ02
PachakiliiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥— Aurora Talkies™ (@OffAurora) October 27, 2021
Trailer full goosebumps overloaded âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂ¥ÂÂðÂÂ¥ÂÂðÂÂ¥ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼#Annaatthe | #AnnaattheTrailer https://t.co/PEKz1zTiRA
Now every #Thalaivar Says reaction to @directorsiva and Team...#Annaatthe #AnnaattheDeepavali #Thalaivar #ThalaivarDeepavali#AnnaattheThiruvizha pic.twitter.com/bcUHQAt8dN— Rajinikanth Fans (@Rajni_FC) October 27, 2021
ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ Waiting for FDFS Thalaivaa @rajinikanth#AnnaattheTrailer#Annaatthe pic.twitter.com/7XXs3ffTg2— à®ÂÂ à®°à¯ÂÂà®£à¯ÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (Arun) (@arunkumar_8080) October 27, 2021
Industry hit loading.. ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥#SuperStar ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#Annaatthehttps://t.co/Fy6QeeMUIl— Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) October 27, 2021
National award winning actor Dhanush, too posted an excited tweet for Rajinikanth's trailer.
Annathe !!! Vintage rajinism!!! So excited to see thalaivar in muthu, arunachalam , padayappa vibes. Can’t wait to see his magic on screen yet again. Vaa saami !! This Diwali ðÂÂªÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂ¥ ðÂÂÂÂ¥ ðÂÂÂÂ¥ STORMING THE THEATRES à®ÂÂà®¤à¯ÂÂ à®¤à®²à¯ÂÂà®µà®°à¯ÂÂ à®¤à®¿à®°à¯ÂÂà®µà®¿à®´à®¾— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) October 27, 2021
'Annaatthe' is all set to release in theatres on November 4.