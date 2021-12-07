Arjun Kapoor has shared a video with his girlfriend Malaika Arora from his recent Maldives vacation. It illustrates how he surprised her with a romantic dinner on the beach.

"She is a vibe... and it's on fleek!" he captioned the video on Instagram. The song Bijlee Bijlee by Harrdy Sandhu is playing in the background of the video. Arora is dressed in a yellow gown and walks barefoot towards the seashore. She comes to an area where she notices a large heart made of fairy lights in the sand. It is built with a table and two chairs in the centre. A few lamps are also put on the table.

The video created a buzz among fans as well as celebrities. Actor Sikandar Kher commented on the video, “Hope you guys didn’t electrocute your feet." A fan enquired, “Shadi kab kroge bhai (when are you getting married).” Hinting at the ongoing wedding season, another fan said, “Bhai lage hath tum bhi hath Peele karwa hi lo ab (Brother, you also get married now).”

On Monday, the duo returned from the Maldives. At the Mumbai airport, they were spotted together.

They have been sharing photos and videos from their brief break over the past few days. Kapoor had shown Arora, a fitness aficionado, a preview of his unique routine the day before.

Arora also took to Instagram posting a picture of her swimming in the blue ocean of Maldives.