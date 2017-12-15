Delhi Govt Reserves 50 Per Cent Beds At GB Pant Hospital For Delhiites

Half of beds at the Delhi government's super-specialty G B Pant Hospital will be reserved for the city's residents requiring specialised treatment, according to senior officials.

According to an order issued by Delhi's health department recently, the facility would be available at the G B Pant Hospital in central Delhi.

"It has been decided that 50 per cent of the total beds shall be reserved for patients who fulfil the following conditions -- they must be residents of Delhi, they should have been referred by another Delhi government hospital and the admission should be required for specialised treatment or for planned surgeries," according to the order.

The order says the facility seeks to provide timely and best available treatment for patients who are residents of Delhi.

The foundation stone of Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital was laid in October 1961 and was commissioned by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on April 30, 1964, according to the website of the hospital.

"From a very humble beginning with 229 beds, it has expended to currently over 700 beds (714 beds). Today it is a internationally recognised tertiary care institution for heart, brain and gastrointestinal and psychiatric disorders.

"It offers super specialty treatment to about 3 lakh patients in the OPD and almost 15,000 patients in general and private wards every year" it said.

