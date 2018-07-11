The Website
11 July 2018 National

Delhi CM Kejriwal Seeks Report On Confinement Of Kindergarten Students In School Basement For Not Paying Fees

The Delhi police had registered a case against a school for allegedly confining kindergarten students in the basement over non payment of fees.
Outlook Web Bureau
Delhi CM Kejriwal Seeks Report On Confinement Of Kindergarten Students In School Basement For Not Paying Fees
Delhi CM Kejriwal Seeks Report On Confinement Of Kindergarten Students In School Basement For Not Paying Fees
2018-07-11T15:39:53+0530

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a report from the education department about alleged confinement of kindergarten students in the basement for not paying school fees.

The Delhi police had registered a case against a school for allegedly confining kindergarten students in the basement over non payment of fees.

"Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal has sought report on Rabia Public School issue. He has called Secretary and Director education with all facts," deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Wednesday.

The school authorities were not available for their comment on the issue.

Kejriwal and Sisodia will also visit the educational institute tomorrow to conduct a meeting with the students, parents and school authorities.

"Myself and Dy CM will visit the school tomo at 10 am. Will meet the kids, their parents and school authorities," the chief minister tweeted.

The matter came to light after the police was informed by some parents that 16 children were confined to the basement by their teachers between 7 am to 12 noon in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area.

A case was registered against the school authorities, the police said, adding that they were looking for the person responsible for the incident.

(PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia Delhi - New Delhi Schools National

