Dale Steyn Back In South African ODI Squad After Two Years

Dale Steyn's bid to play the 2019 World Cup has got a boost after the South African selectors named him in the 16-player squad for three ODIs against Zimbabwe, starting on September 30.

In a career plagued by injuries, Steyn last played an ODI in October 2016 against Australia at Cape Town. Making a return to the national side, the 35-year-old will once again hog the limelight with his tear-away fast bowling.

In July, the veteran pacer admitted that he is pushing for a 2019 World Cup spot, before finally retiring from white-ball cricket. He has endured foot and shoulder injuries.

As a part of the recovery process, Steyn is turning up for County outfit Hampshire in England. Earlier this week, he took seven wickets against Somerset at Southampton.

In a storied career, the right-arm fast bowler has taken 659 international wickets. He has played 88 Tests, 116 ODIs and 42 T20Is for South Africa.

South Africa will play three ODIs and three T2Is against Zimbabwe, starting September 30. Faf du Plessis has been named as captain of both the squads, but the 34-year-old would be required to pass fitness tests.

ODI: Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Khaya Zondo

T20I: Faf du Plessis, Gihahn Cloete, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Robbie Frylinck, Imran Tahir, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen