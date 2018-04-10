CWG 2018: Indian Shooter Heena Sidhu Wins Gold Medal In Women's 25m Pistol Event

Heena Sidhu picked up India's third gold medal in shooting at the ongoing Commonwealth Games, finishing on top in the women's 25m pistol event and also breaking the CWG record in the process in Gold Coast on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Sidhu shot a final score of 38, two of them perfect fives, to claim the top honours ahead of Australian Elena Galiabovitch.

This was her second medal at the 21st Games after having claimed the silver in the 10m air pistol event behind 16-year-old compatriot Manu Bhaker.

Earlier, defending silver-medallist Gagan Narang signed off a disappointing seventh while debutant Chain Singh finished fourth in the 50m rifle prone event at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

Narang, who qualified third for the final with a score of 619.4, went out after the first stage of elimination.

Her feat came a day after Jitu Rai underlined his status as one of India's premier shooters by winning the 10m air pistol gold medal before Mehuli Ghosh settled for the women's 10m air rifle silver by forcing a shoot-off with a perfect final shot of 10.9.

The World Championship silver medallist Rai shattered the Games record in the finals with a score of shot 235.1 to comfortably finish on top with compatriot Om Prakash Mitharval giving him company on the podium with a bronze medal.

Defending champion Apurvi Chandela added a bronze to India's tally after finishing third in the women's air rifle finals with 225.3.

(With PTI inputs)