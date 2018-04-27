The Website
27 April 2018 National

Congress's Karnataka Polls Manifesto Released By Rahul Gandhi Promises 1 Crore Jobs

BJP's Manifesto Is RSS's Manifesto, Our's Is People's 'Mann Ki Baat': Rahul Gandhi
Outlook Web Bureau


2018-04-27T12:58:30+0530

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today released the party's election manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly polls that promises creation of one crore jobs over five years.

Gandhi described the manifesto as the "voice of the people of Karnataka" and not a document prepared by "three or four people in a closed room".

He also took potshots at Narendra Modi, saying while the prime minister likes to tell people his "mann ki baat", this manifesto contained the "mann ki baat" of the people of Karnataka.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Gandhi said the manifesto that the saffron party will release would not be for the people of Karnataka and reflect the views of the RSS.

The Congress president claimed the the Siddaramaiah government had fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto released ahead of the 2013 polls after coming to power.

Elections to the 225-seat assembly are scheduled for May 12.

PTI

Outlook Web Bureau

Kathua Rape And Murder Case: Sanji Ram Planned Girl's Murder To Save Son, Says Investigators
