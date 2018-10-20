﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Caught On Camera: BJP Councilor Thrashes Police SI, Arrested

Caught On Camera: BJP Councilor Thrashes Police SI, Arrested

His supporters tried to free him from police custody when he was being taken to a police station

Outlook Web Bureau 20 October 2018
Caught On Camera: BJP Councilor Thrashes Police SI, Arrested
Video Grab: Courtesy- ANI
Caught On Camera: BJP Councilor Thrashes Police SI, Arrested
outlookindia.com
2018-10-20T20:35:39+0530

 A BJP councilor was arrested for allegedly thrashing a police sub-inspector in Kankar Khera area in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, police said Saturday.

According to a senior police officer, councilor Manish Chaudhary's supporters tried to free him from police custody when he was being taken to a police station. They also created ruckus at the police station, the officer said.

Mohiuddinpur police outpost in charge Sukhpal Singh and his female friend, an advocate, had Friday evening gone to a restaurant, owned by Chaudhary, where the incident occurred, he said.


Circle Officer at Daurala Pankaj Kumar Singh said the trigger for the incident was the woman expressing displeasure over not getting their order on time. She allegedly threw away the food when it was finally served. 

Chaudhary protested against her action which led to an altercation among the three.

The circle officer said Chaudhary allegedly thrashed Singh and pushed the woman advocate.

The woman has alleged that she was harassed and beaten up by the BJP councillor following which he was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

In another complaint against the councilor, the police sub-inspector has alleged that Chaudhary attacked him while he was on duty.

Superintendent of Police (city) Ranvijay Singh said, Chaudhary's supporters tried to free him and gherao the police van carrying him.

He said they created ruckus outside the police station and raised slogans against police and administration. The protest affected vehicular movement, creating inconvenience to commuters.

Meanwhile, officials conducted a medical test on the police sub-inspector and his friend which detected alcohol in their blood. The police sub-inspector was line-attached, a senior official said. 

( PTI) 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Meerut BJP Police & Security Forces National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Four Himalayan Peaks Near Gangotri Named After Vajpayee
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters