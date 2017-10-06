The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
06 October 2017 Last Updated at 1:02 pm National

Body Of ICAI President's Daughter Found On Railway Track In Central Mumbai

Pallavi had gone missing while returning from a law firm at Fort in south Mumbai where she was doing her internship.
Outlook Web Bureau
Body Of ICAI President's Daughter Found On Railway Track In Central Mumbai
Body Of ICAI President's Daughter Found On Railway Track In Central Mumbai
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Twenty-year-old daughter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) president Nilesh Vikamsey was found dead on railway tracks in Central Mumbai, a senior GRP official said on Thursday.

Pallavi had gone missing while returning from a law firm at Fort in south Mumbai where she was doing her internship. She was last seen boarding a local train at CSMT station yesterday at around 6 pm, the official said.

Advertisement opens in new window

When Pallavi did not return home her family members filed a missing complaint with MRA Marg police station, the official said.

Police had found the body of a girl on the tracks between Parel and Currey Road station on Wednesday evening. It was on Thursday that Pallavi's relatives confirmed that it was her body, said a senior official.

"We found body of a woman on tracks between Parel and Currey road on Wednesday at around 7.30 pm. On Thursday, her relatives confirmed her as Pallavi Vikamsey," said DCP Samadhan Pawar, spokesperson of GRP (Central Railway).

Later, the body was handed over to them after post-mortem, he said.

"Prima facie it appears that the girl committed suicide," the official confirmed.

Until now, no foul play has been noticed in this case, so an accidental death case has been registered at Dadar police station, he said, adding further investigation into the matter is underway.

Pallavi, a law student, was the youngest daughter of Nilesh Vikamsey.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Maharashtra Suicides National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Indian Air Force To Start Acquiring Process Of Single-Engine Fighter Jets This Month
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters