Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

BJP Leader Tathagata Roy's Latest Tweet Creates Chaos And Speculation

The veteran BJP leader in his latest tweet in Bengali said, "I have not written all these things to get accolades from anybody. Some top leaders were so much involved in women and wealth, I wanted to alert the party about that. Now a tree is known by its fruit. I shall wait for the results in the civic polls. For now adieu West Bengal BJP."

BJP Leader Tathagata Roy's Latest Tweet Creates Chaos And Speculation
| Jitender Gupta/Outlook

Trending

BJP Leader Tathagata Roy's Latest Tweet Creates Chaos And Speculation
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T20:47:21+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 8:47 pm

Veteran BJP leader and Former Meghalaya and Tripura governor Tathagata Roy's tweet has triggered political speculations in the state. In his twitter handle Roy wrote - adieu West Bengal BJP -- that sparked rumours whether the controversial BJP leader is on his way to make out of the party.

The veteran BJP leader in his latest tweet in Bengali said, "I have not written all these things to get accolades from anybody. Some top leaders were so much involved in women and wealth, I wanted to alert the party about that. Now a tree is known by its fruit. I shall wait for the results in the civic polls. For now adieu West Bengal BJP."

The last sentence of the tweet was enough to trigger speculations about his breaking ties with the party. After the assembly poll debacle of the BJP, Roy had strongly criticised then state BJP President Dilip Ghosh and central leadership like Kailash Vijayvargiya, Shib Prakash and Arvind Menon who had been entrusted with the responsibility of Bengal elections. The veteran leader went on to say that the top BJP leadership in the state was more interested in wealth and women than the performance of the party.

Related Stories

'Loyal To Nation’ Family Strives To Erase 'Militancy Label'

What is more interesting is that Roy despite attack from Ghosh and other leaders boldly defended his stand. He in a tweet wrote recently, "I am getting several calls. I have consoled everybody that I am not leaving the party on my own wish. I am a common member of the party and I shall play the role of Vivek (conscience) in the party. If I would have decided to leave the party then I would have leaked many secret things but it is not happening now".

Roy went on to say - "Joy Banerjee has left BJP. This continuous bleeding does not augur well for the party in West Bengal. Dilip Ghosh advises me to leave BJP if I am ashamed of the party. I don't take him seriously. I am now merely a simple member. But I will stay on and try to put the party right. Until..."

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Roy was referring to actor turned politician Joy Banerjee's decision to leave the party. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee on Saturday had alleged that he had been removed from the BJP's national working committee and his central security has also been lifted.

Though Roy didn't want to further go into the details of the tweet and said that I have said what I had to say. I won't tell anything more but Trinamool congress was quick to react on this. State spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "This is an irreparable loss in the world of Bengali political entertainment. People will remember his contribution and his skill to make the people laugh".

Roy immediately rebutted saying - "He has been in jail for long for his involvement in Sarada ponzy scam and demanding the resignation of the chief minister. I had some confusion regarding your whereabouts and his condition. It gives me pleasure to know that you are out on bail".

 -With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk BJP Tathagata Roy Meghalaya Tripura West Bengal Trinamool Congress (TMC) Saradha ponzi scam Governor BJP Twitter Tweet
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle

Rashmi Verma / A riotiously impure act, adoption upends all markers of genetic or cultural pride for Indians.

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Ashutosh Sharma / The farmers had started their agitation against the Modi government’s “agricultural reforms”, saying that the set of controversial laws would benefit private players at their expense.

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

Koushik Paul / India lead the T20 series against New Zealand 2-0 with wins in Jaipur and Ranchi. The IND vs NZ game at Eden Gardens is technically a dead rubber.

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Haima Deshpande / The NCB sources say that Pakistan’s ISI is using the network of the Dawood gang to smuggle narcotics via Gujarat.

Advertisement