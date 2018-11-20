BCCI To File Counter Case To Recover Legal Cost From PCB

﻿
The International Cricket Council's Dispute Panel had dismissed Pakistan Cricket Board's compensation claim against the India board.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 November 2018
File Photo
The Board of Control for Control in India (BCCI) on Tuesday revealed that it will file a counter case against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to recover the legal cost after the International Cricket Council (ICC) dismissed the later's compensation claim against India for not playing bilateral series.

"After hearing the evidence and arguments of the parties over three days in Dubai, the Dispute Panel by its award published today has rejected all of the PCB’s contentions and accepted the BCCI’s case inter alia on the ground that the BCCI Letter was non-binding and merely expressed an intention to play.

"The BCCI wholeheartedly welcomes the decision of the Dispute Panel. The BCCI will now move the Dispute Panel to recover its legal cost from the PCB," the Indian cricket board said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the sport's world governing body dismissed PCB's compensation claim. The PCB alleged that the BCCI didn't honour an agreement signed in 2014 which formulated the neighbouring countries to play six series in eight years between 2015-2023.

However, BCCI maintained that the contract is no longer legally binding as PCB didn't support BCCI's 'Big Three' revenue sharing model where India, Australia and England would have got a bigger share of the profit pie.

"Following a three-day hearing and having considered detailed oral and written submissions, the Dispute Panel has dismissed the PCB’s claim against the BCCI," ICC said on Tuesday.

The two countries last played a bilateral series in 2013 in India, but they continue to meet in multi-team tournaments.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) ICC (International Cricket Council) Cricket Sports

