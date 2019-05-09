Tata Motors Announces Service Support For Cyclone Fani-hit Customers

50 per cent discount on spare parts announced.

50 per cent discount on labour charges as well.

Free towing to the nearest Tata Motors authorized workshop.

Assignment of exclusive towing trucks.

In an effort to support its cyclone-hit customers, Tata Motors has announced emergency service support to its patrons. Under this initiative, the carmaker is offering free towing of Cyclone Fani-affected vehicles to the nearest Tata Motors authorised service centre. Along with this, the carmaker is also offering various other benefits including 50 per cent discount of the amount that the owners will be liable for on spare parts and labour charges. Additionally, Tata has also employed special call centre executives who are fluent in the regional language to be available at all times for proper communication. If you are one of the affected customers, you can dial Tata’s toll free number ( 1800 209 7979 ) to avail the services.

Tata Motors is not the only carmaker to come forward to help cyclone-hit customers this week. Hyundai has also created a relief task force to supports its cyclone-affected customers.

For more details, check out Tata Motor’s official statement below:

Tata Motors extends emergency service support to its customers in the cyclone-hit areas of Odisha

Key highlights:

50% discount on the spare parts on customer liability

50% discount on the labour on customer liability

Free towing of the affected vehicles to nearest Tata Motors Authorized workshops in partnership with our associate TVS Auto Assist

Assignment of exclusive towing trucks

Tata Motors Roadside Assistance can be contacted at 1800 209 7979

Mumbai, May 07, 2019: In light of the recent natural calamity in Odisha, Tata Motors’ Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU) has announced support for all Tata Motors vehicles that might have been damaged as a result of the unprecedented rains and strong winds in the state. Customers from the affected areas can contact Tata Motors Roadside Assistance for emergency support on 1800 209 7979 to get their vehicle towed and serviced at the nearest Tata Motors Authorized Service Centre. Tata Motors’ channel partners are currently on high alert and are available to assist affected customers in the state.

Speaking on this initiative, Mr. Subhajit Roy – Senior General Manager & Head Customer Care (Domestic and International Business), PVBU, Tata Motors, said, “We are deeply saddened by the devastating effects of Cyclone Fani that has struck Odisha and its neighbouring states. We at Tata Motors are extending prompt services across Odisha to give our customers the much-needed respite. We are currently offering free as well as discounts on services on Tata Cars across the state’s cyclone-hit areas to provide our customers utmost care.”

Standing with its valued customers in Odisha during these trying times, Tata Motors has made available various offers and services in the affected areas including 50% discount on spare parts and labour on customer liability along with free towing of affected vehicles to the nearest Tata Motors Authorized Service Centre as well as the provision of exclusive towing trucks till the situation betters. Additionally, the company has made sure the availability of special call centre executives who are fluent in the regional language to be available at all times for seamless communication.

Source: cardekho.com