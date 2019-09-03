Renault Triber vs Datsun GO+: Which 7-Seater To Pick?

Until recently, the Datsun GO+ was the only sub-4 metre 7-seater MPV you could buy in the country. Now, however, you could also pick Renault’s latest offering, the Triber. It comes with a whole host of segment-first features and takes on hatchbacks such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, the Ford Figo as well as the Ford Freestyle.

Here, we will be comparing the Triber with the GO+ and find out which of these MPVs suit your needs the best. While the Renault MPVs aggressive pricing helps it undercut its hatchback rivals, it competes with the budget-friendly GO+ as well.

Dimensions

While the Datsun GO+ is longer overall and lighter in weight, the Renault Triber trumps it in all other dimensions.

Renault’s sub-4m offering is significantly wider and taller with a much longer wheelbase and slightly better ground clearance too.

The Triber’s best-in-class boot space is close to double that of the GO+.

In fact, the Triber also has 87 litres of boot space with all three rows of seats in use, which is not the case with GO+.

Engine

The Triber and GO+ are only available with a petrol engine and a manual gearbox.

The Triber will get an AMT option later on, probably by early 2020, while Datsu has no plans of equipping the GO+ with a two-pedal setup.

Both engines currently comply with BS4 emission norms.

The 1.2-litre engine in GO+ is bigger but offers less power than the Renault’s 1.0-litre unit. However, the Datsun offers more torque than the Triber.

The Renault 1.0-litre unit has a slightly better claimed fuel efficiency figure than the Datsun’s 1.2-litre engine.

Prices

Prices of comparable variants

To keep things fair, we will compare variants that are priced within Rs 50,000 of each other.

Renault Triber RXE vs Datsun GO+ A

Common features: Dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD and brake assist, body-coloured bumpers, fabric upholstery, front power windows, second row seats with tumble function, foldable third row seats, electric power steering, front power socket.

What Triber RXE offers over GO+ A: Digital LED instrument cluster, manual AC, 60:40 split folding middle row with slide and recline, removable third row seats with tumble function, front passenger seatbelt reminder and driver seatbelt with pretensioner and load limiter, projector headlamps.

What GO+ A offers over RXE: Electrically adjustable ORVMs, follow-me-home headlamps.

Verdict: The Triber is worth the premium and is our pick over this variant of the GO+.

Renault Triber RXL vs Datsun GO+ T

Common features (over previously compared variants): Body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, keyless entry, manual AC, audio system with USB and AUX-in, Bluetooth connectivity, two front speakers, front chrome grille.

What Triber RXL offers over GO+ T: Separate AC with vents and independent control for second and third row, cooled storage in central console, speed-sensing door lock, auto impact door unlock, dashboard with piano black finish, black decals, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, 60:40 split folding middle row with slide and recline, removable third row seats with tumble function, front passenger seatbelt reminder, projector headlamps, rear power windows with driver side controls, LED instrument cluster.

What GO+ T offers over Triber RXL: 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable ORVMs, electronic stability control (ESC).

Verdict: The Datsun offers more active safety and infotainment features but it’s hard to justify the premium since the Renault offering is much better equipped in terms of comforts. For safety reasons, we’d pick the GO+.

Renault Triber RXT vs Datsun GO+ T(O)

Common features (over previously compared variants): Touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, rear power windows.

What Triber RXT offers over GO+ T(O): Roof rails, skid plates front and rear, second row power socket, dual glovebox, day/night IRVM, passenger side vanity mirror, two rear speakers, digital LED instrument cluster, separate AC with vents and independent control for second and third rowl, cooled storage in central console, speed-sensing door lock, auto impact door unlock, dashboard with piano black finish, black decals, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, 60:40 split folding middle row with slide and recline, removable third row seats with tumble function, front passenger seatbelt reminder, projector headlamps.

What GO+ T(O) offers over Triber RXT: LED DRLs, alloy wheels, rear wiper and washer and electronic stability control (ESC).

Verdict: Yet again, the Triber has lots more to offer in terms of features and utility. However, the GO+ gets the benefit of the active safety technology like electronic stability control, which makes it the safer choice.

Source: cardekho.com