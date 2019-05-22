Range Rover Sport Gets 2.0L Ingenium Engine; Launched At Rs 86.71 Lakh

2.0-litre Si4 petrol engine produces 300PS of power and 400Nm of torque.

New engine available in S, SE and HSE variants of the Range Rover Sport.

Gets a panoramic sunroof, Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, and more.

The new Range Rover Sport will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q7

The Range Rover Sport has been a well known SUV in the global automobile market. It has provided a good balance between luxury and performance. This kind of quality, however, came at a hefty price as it retailed between Rs 1.04 crore to Rs 2.05 crore, with its 3.0-litre and 5.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. However, Land Rover has now unveiled a more affordable version of the Range Rover Sport priced from Rs 86.71 lakh (ex-showroom India).

For 2019, in addition to most of its regular features, the Range Rover Sport gets new features like a three-zone climate control, an improved parking assist system, sliding panoramic roof and cabin air ionisation.The 2019 Range Rover Sport also comes with a 10-inch Touch Pro Duo touchscreen infotainment system, and an all-digital 12.3-inch Driver Interactive Display.

The Range Rover Sport shares the 2.0-litre Si4 petrol engine, which delivers a power output of 300PS and 400Nm of torque, with the Evoque and the Discovery. According to the carmaker, this motor propels the SUV from 0-100kmph in 7.1 seconds and tops out at 201kmph. These performance numbers are exactly the same as those of the 3.0-litre petrol motor, and hence it indicates that there is no compromise on power despite the lower starting price for the SUV. The 2.0-litre engine option will be available in the S, SE and HSE variants of the 2019 Range Rover Sport. Like all its other variants, the new version also comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

However, this variant will miss out on some ride assist features like the low-range gearbox, an off-road centric cruise control and an adaptive suspension, which are available in all other variants. Despite that, the 2.0-litre 2019 Range Rover Sport will provide the same options like its counterparts in its overall package.

Thanks to the significantly lower entry point now, the 2.0-litre Range Rover Sport will play the value card in the full-size luxury SUV segment. In India, it faces stiff competition from Mercedes Benz GLS, Audi Q7, and Volvo XC90.

Source: zigwheels.com