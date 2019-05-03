Hyundai Venue Official Bookings Open Ahead Of May 21 Launch

Unofficial bookings were already underway.

Official bookings open now at Rs 21,000; can be booked online as well.

Available in 5 variants: E, S, SX, SX(O) and SX+.

Three dual-tone exterior colour options on offer, but in SX variant only.

Hyundai has officially opened bookings for the Venue sub-compact SUV, which is set to launch in India on 21 May 2019. Booking amount for the Venue has been set at Rs 21,000. Those who had booked the Venue earlier should contact their respective dealers/sales consultants to make sure that they get their Venue delivered earlier. The Venue will be available in five variants.

Hyundai had previously revealed specifications of all three of the Venue’s engine options -- 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines and 1.4-litre diesel.

As far as exterior colour options are concerned, there are seven monotone colours to choose from -- Star Dust, Fiery Red, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Deep Forest, Lava Orange, Denim Blue. There are three dual-tone exterior colour options too -- blue with white roof, white with black roof and orange with black roof.

Variant-wise powertrain and exterior colour options are as follows:

While the Venue’s variant-wise features list is not out yet, we know that its top-spec variant will come with the following equipment:

Projector headlamps with LED DRLs

Electric sunroof

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless mobile charging

Air purifier

Automatic climate control with rear AC vents

6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Hill launch assist

Rear parking sensors and camera

Electronic stability control

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Hyundai Blue Link telematics and internet-based (eSIM) connectivity features

The Venue will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon in India. We expect Hyundai to price the Venue in the Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh price bracket.

Source: cardekho.com