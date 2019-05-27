Funky Honda Activa 5G Limited Edition Is Here!

Limited trim gets dual-tone paint scheme.

The wheels are blacked out.

Commands a premium of Rs 400 over the standard colours.

In order to boost sales of the scooter, Honda will be launching the Activa 5G Limited Edition, an aesthetic update for the existing highly-successful scooter model. In recent times, the sales of the Activa have dwindled down drastically and in order to keep it fresh the Limited Edition has been brought. Luckily, the scooter was seen at a dealership prior to its launch and here’s what we know about it.

The update is merely a cosmetic one with two dual-tone colour schemes to choose from - black/silver or white/gold. Plus the wheels have been blacked out with decals of ‘Limited Edition’ sporting the side panels. The white/gold colour scheme gets an added dosage of retro vibe as it gets a tan leather seat cover.

While it is not official, the dealership has stated that the price for the standard as well as deluxe variants of the Activa 5G Limited Edition are Rs 54,796 and Rs 56,800 (ex-showroom Uttar Pradesh). That is a small increment of Rs 400 from the base colours. With the Activa 6G on the horizon, Honda might be seeking to clear off as much of the current 110cc stock of scooters as it has to make way for the BS6 compliant ones.

Source: zigwheels.com