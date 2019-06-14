﻿
BS6 Honda Activa 125 Unveiled In India

The new FI variant of the Honda Activa 125 could command a premium of Rs 6,000 over the carb variant

14 June 2019
  • The updated Activa 125 is the first fuel-injected Honda scooter in India.
  • The 2019 model gets a minor cosmetic update.
  • The 125cc mill is likely to churn out 8.6PS of power and 10.5Nm of torque.

Honda has finally unveiled its first BS6-compliant scooter, the 2019 Activa 125, in India. The updated Activa 125 is available in six colour options: red, blue, black, grey, white and brown. Honda hasn't revealed the price yet, but we expect the 2019 Activa 125 to start from Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). 

To help it stand apart from the older model, Honda has made some minor design changes on the new Activa 125. It gets a slightly redesigned front end, restyled decals, a new grab rail and a new semi-digital instrument cluster which displays information such as range, average fuel consumption and real-time fuel efficiency. For added convenience, the updated Activa 125 gets an external fuel cap. The new Activa 125 is equipped with LED headlamps, a USB charger and 4-in-1 lock with seat opening switch. Additionally, it gets Honda’s Idle Stop System, which is similar to Hero’s i3S (Idle-Stop-Start System) technology. This feature cuts off the engine when the scooter is idle for more than three seconds. It is switched back on when the rider presses the brake lever and twists the throttle.

The 2019 Activa 125 is powered by the same 125cc engine as seen on the previous model, but here it is fuel-injected. In its new iteration, this motor is likely to produce 8.6PS of power and 10.5Nm of torque. Suspension setup consists of a telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 190mm disc at the front and a 130mm drum unit at the rear.

Honda is offering a six-year warranty (three years standard and three years optional) on the new Activa 125. In terms of rivals, it goes up against the TVS NTorq 125 (Rs 58,252) and Hero Maestro Edge 125 (Rs 58,500), ex-showroom Delhi. We will be riding the new Activa 125 soon so stay tuned to ZigWheels for our first ride impressions.

Source: zigwheels.com

