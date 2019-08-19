Benelli Bringing Radically Redesigned TNT 600i To India Next Year

The new TNT 600i could be offered in two variants.

It has received a complete design overhaul.

The 600cc inline four-cylinder will be BS6-compliant as well.

Expect the same cycle parts to carried over from the current-gen model.

As per our sources, Benelli might launch the updated TNT 600i in India next year, making it the fourth all-new product from the company after the TRK twins and the Leoncino. Expect the new model to command a premium of around Rs 50,000 over the current model, which retails at Rs 6.2 lakh (ex-showroom). The Italian bike maker is expected to unveil the next-gen motorcycle in the international market by the end of this year at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in Italy.

Until now, two sets of images have been leaked online, giving us a fair idea of what to expect from the upcoming motorcycle. The new TNT 600i will sport an all-new design language, which could be used as a reference for future Benellis as well. However, as of now, the two sets of images which have been leaked online show us two differently styled TNTs, which could mean that either the bike maker hasn’t finalised the design yet or that the bike could be offered in two variants.

The first test mule was sporting a muscular fuel tank with sharp tank extensions and a single-piece seat. The recently leaked images show that the motorcycle was equipped with a split-seat setup and a new side-by-side headlamp, which looks like a modern and bolder version of its bigger cousins such as the TNT 899 and TNT 1130.

In terms of mechanicals, the only major mechanical updated that the motorcycle will receive is in the form of a BS6-compliant engine, which explains why the exhaust has been repositioned to the side of the motorcycle. In the current model, this 600cc inline four-cylinder motor pumps out 86.24PS at 11,500rpm and 54.6Nm of peak torque at 10,500rpm. And yes, it might still make the same howling noise as the current model, if that’s what you’re thinking.

Now, the main question is when will we get to see the motorcycle in the flesh? There’s no word on that yet, but we expect the company to unveil the new TNT 600i during the upcoming EICMA motorcycle show.

