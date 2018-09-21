Asia Cup 2018, India Vs Bangladesh – Five Players To Watch Out For

India enter the Super Four stage of 2018 Asia Cup with injury issues. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur have already pulled out.

The defending champions have reinforced the team by calling up Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul and Ravindra Jadeja.

Bangladesh also witnessed injury crisis with opener Tamim Iqbal out of the tournament.

But both the sides still have plenty of match-winners. Here's a look at five players who are likely to influence the outcome of the match:

Rohit Sharma (India)

The Indian captain has scored 137, 63, 0, 29 and 123 against Bangladesh in the last five matches. He will once again hold the key to Indian batting. The 31-year-old was brilliant against Pakistan, scoring 52 off 39 balls to set up the chase. If he, along with opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, manages to thwart Bangladesh's new ball attack, India can hope to score big.

Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh)

He may not be as prolific as Rohit Sharma, but the diminutive Bangladesh batsman has managed to exert enough influence in the matches he has appeared. He started the tournament with a bang, scoring soring 144 against Sri Lanka. He was then given a deserved break from the Afghanistan match. The wicket-keeper batsman will be crucial to Bangladesh's fortunes. He has 578 runs with the help of one hundred at at 38.53.

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

The 23-year-old announced his arrival in international scene with a five-wicket haul against India on his ODI debut in 2015. He has since taken another eight more wickets in another three matches. That pretty much sums up his influence. If he manages to move the ball in Dubai today, then Indian batsmen will face some tough times.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India)

India's pace spearhead has a relatively poor record against Bangladesh. In four matches, he has managed five wickets. But the 28-year-old seamer will be one of the key players for India in the match. He was instrumental in India's big win over Pakistan in the group stage.

Ravindra Jadeja (India)

The India all-rounder was drafted into the team as injured Axar Patel's replacement. And he is likely to feature in the match, thanks to Hardik Pandya's injury. The 29-year-old has not a great record in the nine matches played so far against Bangladesh. But the Saurashtra cricketer can play a crucial role in today's match considering his all-round abilities.